Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 1,238,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,173. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

BGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.