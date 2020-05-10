Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 929,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $680.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.