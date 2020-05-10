Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.06). Brink’s reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 73.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 80.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 959,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,421. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brink`s (NYSE:BCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit