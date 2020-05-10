Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.42 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to announce sales of $284.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.25 million and the highest is $294.38 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $291.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $102,000.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

