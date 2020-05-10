Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 4,039 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 2.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $315.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,969. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

