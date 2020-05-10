Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 196 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. 2,191,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The company has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

