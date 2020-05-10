Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

