CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 20th

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.