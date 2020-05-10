Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CCD opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

