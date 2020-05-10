Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of CCD opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd
