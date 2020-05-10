Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.