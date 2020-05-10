Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. 4,827,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,306. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.