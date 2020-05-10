Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

