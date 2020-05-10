Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 246,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

