Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 2.5% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,237,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CFG stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $22.20. 4,670,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,624. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

