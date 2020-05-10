Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,700 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $53.29. 2,469,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,400. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

