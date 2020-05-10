Claybrook Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,644,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

