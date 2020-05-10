Claybrook Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 61,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,774. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

