Claybrook Capital LLC Has $549,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 121,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.57. 1,833,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

