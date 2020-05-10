Claybrook Capital LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,143 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 450,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 373,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 345,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,252. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

