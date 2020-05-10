Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,929,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

