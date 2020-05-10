Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

