Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 182,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 346,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,483.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.63.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

