Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $532,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit