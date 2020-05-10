Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $532,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

