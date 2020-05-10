Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nike by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 195,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

