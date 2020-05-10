Claybrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226,653 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment accounts for about 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $9,253,311,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. Resource America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 372,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 497,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 108.45%. Research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

