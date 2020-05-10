COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declares $0.04 Semi-Annual Dividend

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $15.28 on Friday. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

