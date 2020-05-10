Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 98,220 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 12,979,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

