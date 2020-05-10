Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,979,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

