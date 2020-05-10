Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 751,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,001. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.