Cowen Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

Twilio stock traded up $8.80 on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $310,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 90.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Twilio by 1,029.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 61.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 52.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

