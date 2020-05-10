Cowen Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Cowen from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $8.80 on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

