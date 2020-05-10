Craig Hallum Trims Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Target Price to $20.00

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XPER. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $795.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

