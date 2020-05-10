Credit Suisse Group Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $23.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

USFD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 3,224,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 259.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

