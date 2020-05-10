Credit Suisse Group Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $23.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
USFD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 3,224,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 259.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
