Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

