Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

