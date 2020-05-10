Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,365 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Cummins worth $48,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

