Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Curo Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curo Group to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NYSE:CURO opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

