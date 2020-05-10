Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.