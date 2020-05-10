Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $659,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.03. 1,676,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.72. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

