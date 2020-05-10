CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 103,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.