DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 7,965 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. 1,645,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

