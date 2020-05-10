DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

