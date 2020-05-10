DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

WRK stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 3,532,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

