DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,091,000 after acquiring an additional 629,868 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $96,828,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.95. 1,845,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,980. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.56.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

