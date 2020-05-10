DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 48,721.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,009,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,856,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Cfra decreased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $192.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

