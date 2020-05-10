DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $76.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 321,575 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,379,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $116,175,000 after buying an additional 704,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 12,979,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.