DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,653 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $43,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,392,000 after buying an additional 131,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,671,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.59. 570,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

