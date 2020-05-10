DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 240,751 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 240,751 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

FedEx stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. 1,770,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,679. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit