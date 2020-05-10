DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 240,751 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 240,751 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

FedEx stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. 1,770,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,679. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.