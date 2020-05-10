DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 65,273 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,409. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

