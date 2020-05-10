Deutsche Bank Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $84.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.